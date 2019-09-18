COLUMBIA — "Michael James McFarlane", 32, died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at his home in Columbia, Missouri.

Born March 2, 1987 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Mary Baumgartner of Godfrey, Illinois and Robert McFarlane and his wife Josephine of Malvern, United Kingdom.

Michael enjoyed gaming and was a great father to his daughter, Evie McFarlane of Columbia. Along with his parents and daughter, he is survived by maternal grandparents, Jim and Anna Baumgartner of Godfrey; his paternal grandmother, Bertha McFarlane of Godfrey; three sisters, Jennifer Ickes (Donald) of Alton, Catherine Gordon (Jacob) of Gresham, Oregon, and Ellie McFarlane of Malvern, United Kingdom; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dr. Peter McFarlane.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Gent Funeral Home followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for his daughter, Evie McFarlane, via a GoFundMe page or with a check payable to Mary Baumgartner. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.