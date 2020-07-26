ALTON — Michael James Molloy Jr., 55, died July 24, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.

He was born on April 26, 196, in Alton, he was the son of Michael James Sr. and Barbara (Redd) Molloy.

He graduated Alton High School in 1983 and graduated from Ranken Technical College in 1985. Mike was an extremely talented HVAC expert, working for over 37 years in the St. Louis and Alton area. There was truly nothing Mike couldn't fix.

Mike grew up boating on the Mississippi River and created many lifelong friendships on the river. In his younger years he enjoyed motorcycle riding. He was a talented dart player, participating in many leagues over the years.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara; sisters Michelle Molloy and Jennifer Ridings (Stephen), both of Alton; two nieces, Emily Freeman (Bobby Trnavsky), of St. Louis, Missouri, and Abigail Freeman (Spencer Bosoluke), of Bozeman, Montana; and many cousins. He is also survived by countless friends who were like family to him. Mike never met a stranger and never made an enemy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Molloy Sr.; a sister, Melissa Molloy; his maternal and paternal grandparents; uncle Timothy Molloy Sr.; and, aunts Patricia Wilson and Kay Renard.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be private. Face mask are encouraged.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children- St. Louis.

