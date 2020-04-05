EAST ALTON — Michael E. Morrow, 56, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born June 19, 1963 in Alton, he was the son of Robert Earl and Faye (Davis) Morrow. He married Cindy E. Deardeuff in 1984. She survives.

Michael worked as a terminal operator for Shell Oil before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting with his son. His dislike for dirty cars led to meticulous detailing of his vehicles. His greatest joy, however, was time spent with his granddaughters.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Faye Morrow of Rosewood Heights; his children, Erin Morrow (Andy Herrin) of Nashville, TN, Eric (Shpresa) Morrow of Wood River, and Tyler (Katie) Morrow of East Alton; his granddaughters, Aida and Leona Morrow; and his sister, Cynthia Drew of East Alton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Morrow.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private burial will be at Fosterburg Cemetery.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.