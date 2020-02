KANE — Michael Poleet passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor. Mike was retired from the Wood River, Illinois, Laborers' Local 338.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Poleet; his mother, Janet Poleet; his siblings, Debra (Bob) Zumbaum, Paul and Robert Poleet.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Poleet.

Per his request, no services were held.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.