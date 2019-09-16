GRAFTON — Michael David Ridder, 58, died at 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at his home. Born Sept. 1, 1961 in Wood River, Illinois, he was the son of William Ridder Jr. of Grafton and the late Delores Johnson.

Mr. Ridder worked on the barges for a number of years, then turned to masonry work. Mike's passion in life was duck hunting, which he was quite good at; surely the duck population will increase greatly with his passing. He also enjoyed fishing and mushrooming.

Along with his father, he is survived by a brother, Dr. William III (Karine) Ridder of California, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two very special friends and caregivers, Sandra Dunn and Jeff (Shorty) Powers. He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Vicky Flye.

There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the . Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.