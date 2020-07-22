BRIGHTON — Michael Allen Roberts, 66, of Brighton, Illinois, left his earthly body to be in the arms of Jesus at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020; at his home with his wife and children at his side after a 13-month courageous battle with ALS.

He was born May 2, 1954 to the late Rosella (Dehner) and Robert Roberts and was the youngest of six children.

He graduated in 1972 from Leon High school in Tallahassee, Florida.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Army on Oct. 29, 1973. He married the love of his life, Betty Hanold on Oct. 16, 1974 in Brighton. They shared 45 years of marriage.

Before retirement he worked as an outside lumber salesman for many years. He served the Village of Brighton as Mayor; board member and he was very involved with the park committee. He was past treasurer of the Betsey Ann Picnic Association, was on the Southwestern Booster Club, Brighton Athletic Association and Southwestern Foundation.

He loved his family with all his heart and loved spending time with them.

He loved to tell the grandkids stories and enjoyed spending time on family vacations to Saint George Island. He loved the Lord and loved people. He was an avid Illini fan, Cardinal fan and Southwestern Piasa Birds fan.

Surviving are one son David Roberts; two daughters, Carrie Moore (Ryan) and Julie Miller (Aaron); five grandchildren, Benjamin Roberts, Adria and Kipton Moore, and Lane and Hadley Miller; one sister, Elaine Weaver (Bob); two brothers, Robin Roberts (Carole) and Kevin Roberts (Jill); sisters-in-law, Carole Roberts, Judy Hunt (Stan), Marcia Bone and Donna Skjerseth; and brother-in-law, Pearley Hanold (Wreatha); along many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Ody Roberts; brother, Keith Roberts; and sister-in-law, Janet King.

Visitation will be Friday, July 24, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church in Brighton, Illinois, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery. Pastor Stan Hunt will be Officiating. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association or the Village of Brighton Park Fund.

