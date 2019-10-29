CARROLLTON — Michael C. Sullivan, 66, of Carrollton, Illinois, died in Carrollton on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Born in Carrollton on June 2, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles "Chuck" L. and Alice A. (Drake) Sullivan.

He is survived by his son, Christopher L. Sullivan; daughter, Taylor A. Sullivan; granddaughters Grace and Abigail Sullivan; sister, Ann Lambson; nephews, Matt and Eric Lambson; and best friend, Linda Sullivan.

He is preceded in death by his brother Daniel and niece Rachel Embry.

Mike was a graduate of Carrollton High School (Class of '71), Lewis and Clark Community College (Class of '73) and S.I.U.E..

He was a past member and office holder in the Carrollton Chamber of Commerce, Carrollton Lions Club, Carrollton Fire Department, Carrollton Jaycees, Greene County Fair Board, Greene County Board of Health (former president) and was mayor of Carrollton from 1983-1985.

Mike was a licensed real estate broker for many years in Greene County and taught real estate classes at Lewis and Clark Community College from 1990-2001.

Mike loved music and was an accomplished drummer in bands in the Greene and Madison County area when he was younger.

Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Carrollton City Cemetery at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Carrollton Methodist Church Building Fund. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements; condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.