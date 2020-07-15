GODFREY — C. Michael "Corky" York, 69, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Feb. 27, 1951. Mike graduated from Signal Hill Grade School, Belleville West High School, received a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, and worked for Illinois American Water Company for 23 years.

In 1974 he married his high school sweetheart, Gayle Willis and they raised their family in Godfrey.

Mike was a lifelong Cardinals fan, animal lover and car enthusiast. He enjoyed basketball, golfing with the "Golfing Guys" and cruising around in this dream car. Mike loved the beach, going out with his Friday night gang and listening to Night Life. Mike enjoyed all types of music and had the perfect play list for any occasion. His family, especially his grandkids, were the light of his life.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight S. and Ruth (Crick) York; and a niece, Jane Regula.

Mike is survived by his wife, of 46 years Gayle; his children, Jason M. (Sarah)York of Dallas, Texas, and Allison M. (Dan) Pierron of Melbourne, Florida; his sisters, Sharon (Fred) Regula of Millstadt, Illinois, and Amy Campbell of Waterloo, Illinois; his brother, Dwight (Sue) York of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; also niece, nephews and many dear friends.

Mike also has four grandchildren, Harper and Calvin York and Charlie and Amy Pierron.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Five A's Animal Shelter, Alton, Illinois.

Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 17, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 17, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Steven Helfrich officiating.

Interment will follow at Valhalla Garden of Memory in Belleville.