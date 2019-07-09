MICHAEL YOUNGBERG

ALTON — Michael Youngberg, 63, passed away at 8:22 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1955 in Alton, Illinois, the son of William F. Youngberg Jr. and Marie (Siglock) Youngberg.

Michael loved music and photography and was an avid connoisseur of art.

He is survived by a niece, Mary (James) Craig of Alton; two nephews, Joseph and Thomas Youngberg of Alton; one great nephew and niece, Jacob and Julia Craig and countless family and friends dear to his heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William F. & Youngberg III and Ned W. Youngberg and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Youngberg

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating.

Inurnment will follow a St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Be the Match (Stem Cell Research) or Siteman Cancer Center.

