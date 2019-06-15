SOUTH ROXANA — Michelle R. Knoche-Garrett, 50, of South Roxana, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:51 p.m. at Select Medical in St. Louis.

She was born in Alton on December 17, 1968, the daughter of Melvin Knoche and the late Linda (Hamel) Knoche. She married Richard Lee Garrett on December 28, 2001 in Edwardsville, he survives.

Michelle was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. She enjoyed NASCAR, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, BINGO and spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Melinda (Aaron) Sanders of Alton and Mark Redenbo of South Roxana; a brother, Paul (Toni) Knoche of East Alton; two sisters Kerry (Ron) Campbell of Bethalto and Tammy Smith of Iowa; and two grandchildren, Tylin and Dayton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.