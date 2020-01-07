MARYVILLE — Michelle A. ReVeal, 56, passed away at 5:43 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Barnes – Jewish Hospital. She was born on July 3, 1963, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of John and Joyce (Gillespey) Pilger of East Alton.

She married James "Jim" ReVeal on June 3, 2017, in Wood River, Illinois, and he survives.

Other survivors include a step-daughter and her husband, Lindsey and Devin Morrison of San Diego, California; a step-son, Matthew ReVeal of St. Louis, Missouri; a sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Eddie Knox of Somerville, Texas; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Bruce and Debra Pilger of East Alton, and John Pilger of Alton; and many other extended family and friends.

Michelle was employed at Bunzl Distribution as a receptionist. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.

Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the or to and will be accepted at the funeral home.

