WEBER
CARROLLTON — Michelle A. Weber, 58, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at St. John's Church in Carrollton. A prayer service will be done at 3:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27 at the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John's School Improvement Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.