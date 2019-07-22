Mickey Mathers

Obituary
MICKEY MATHERS

WOOD RIVER — Mildred C 'Mickey' Mathers, 93, passed away 5:45 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Sept. 30, 1925 in Dexter, Missouri, she was the daughter of Oscar and Mae (Sibole) Claussen.

She married Noble 'Dean' Mathers on June 3, 1967. He died Jan. 28, 2000.

Surviving are a son and his wife, John and Cindi Mathers of North Denver, Colorado; granddaughter, Misty Mathers Bell; two great grandchildren; brothers, Hal Claussen of Collinsville, Illinois, Bill Claussen of Tucson, Arizona; and a sister, Mary Blandford of St. Genevieve, Missouri.

Her parents; husband; five brothers and two sisters preceded in death.

Private services were conducted with Pastor Steve Disney officiating at Marks Mortuary.

Burial was in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph from July 22 to July 23, 2019
