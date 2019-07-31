Mickey Shetley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mickey Shetley.
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL
62010
(618)-377-4000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHETLEY

ALTON — Mickey L. Shetley, age 79, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 13, 1940, in Olathe, Colorado, the son of Chester and Mildred (Rickman) Shetley.

He leaves behind his companion of twenty years, Mary Scott, of East Alton.

Mickey worked in the security department at Olin Corp. and retired in 2002. He enjoyed playing golf, working puzzles and watching old movies. His greatest joys were being with his grandchildren and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by two children, Michael Shetley of Wood River, Illinois, and Melinda and Ryan Beuttel of Brighton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Garrett Beuttel, Bram Beuttel, and Recia Beuttel; and his cousins, Berdine Meyers, Betty Cope, and Paul and Jim Shetley.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Aug. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Per his wishes, he has been donated to science.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
Published in The Telegraph from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.