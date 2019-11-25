BATCHTOWN — Michael Geno "Mike" Margherio, 63, died at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home in Batchtown.

He was born in Wood River, Illinois on Nov. 10, 1956, to the late Julio Gene and Dixie Lee (Hagen) Margherio.

Mike graduated in 1975 from Calhoun High School and graduated from Lewis & Clark Community College with degrees in Security Administration and Criminal Justice. He began his law enforcement career as a Security Guard at Lewis & Clark and joined the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff in 1978 and worked later as a Chief Deputy. He also worked as Chief of Police for the Village of Hardin for several years. In 1995, he went to work for the Illinois Department of Corrections in Jacksonville as a Correctional Officer. He later worked for Procter and Gamble as a line technician in St. Louis with his son, Scott, before his retirement in 2009.

Mike loved to watch and play baseball and was a card collector for many years. He pitched baseball and fast pitch softball and later watched his grandchildren do the same.

Also surviving are his two sons and their spouses, Scott and Tricia Margherio of Hardin and Michael R. and Carrie Margherio of Jerseyville. He is also survived by six beautiful grandchildren who he adored and loved more than life, Tim, Caitlyn, Macy, Morgan, Steven, and Drew; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Annette (Jim) Bott of Alton, Edward (Laurie) Lehr of Godfrey, Linda Loellke of Jerseyville, Tim (Robin) Lehr of Bethalto, and Jo Ann Peyton of Centralia, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Vincent E. and Ethel (Friedel) Lehr, a sister, Jolene, who died at birth, and two brothers-in-law, Vincent G. Lehr and Stanley Loellke.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Batchtown, Illinois.

Burial will follow at St. Barbara's Cemetery in Batchtown.

Memorials may be made to the family's choice.

