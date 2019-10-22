QUINCY — Mike Richards, 71, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Funeral Services with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Stevens will officiate.

Inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks.

Friends and family are invited to Michael's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Mike was a veteran. He served his country proudly in the United States Army for three years and then served in the United States Navy for four additional years during Vietnam where he worked as a medic and a nurse's assistant.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hannibal Baptist Church.