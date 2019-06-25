MILA BELCHIK

GODFREY — Mila Jane Belchik, infant daughter of Drew and Kimberlee (Schinker) Belchik, was born on May 26, 2019. She went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019, while at Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to her parents, Mila is survived by her brother, Paxton; her paternal grandparents, Brian and Jennifer Belchik of Godfrey, Illinois, Jill and Al Goewey of Alton, illinois; maternal grandmother, Karen Scanlan of Granite City, Illinois; great-grandparents, Jane Harris of Alton, Lynn and Jim Lenker of Godfrey, and Jeanne Belchik of Staunton, Illinois; aunts and uncles, Lindsay and Will Suk, Amanda, Katie, Aiden, Cameron and Parker Belchik; and several cousins.

Mila was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Nelson "Pawpaw" Harris and Stephen Belchik; and maternal great-grandparents, Charles "Pat" and Anna Scanlan.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River, Illinois where services will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Daniel Ervin will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Children's Hospital Heart Center in St. Louis.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com