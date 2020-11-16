1/1
Milburn Arth
EDWARDSVILLE — Milburn J. Arth, age 95, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 10:50 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Milburn was born on Nov. 1, 1925, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Walter M. & Meta (Wiegand) Arth.

Milburn married Jessie F. Curtis on March 17, 1951, in Evansville, Indiana. Jessie preceded Milburn in death on Nov. 12, 2000.

Milburn married Joan E. (Brunnworth) Hellinger on March 3, 2007. She also preceded him in death on July 25, 2017.

Milburn is survived by one son, Michael J. Arth, of Ballwin, Missouri; a daughter, Pamela Neuenschwander & husband Mark Rich, of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Jason Lauber, Devon Sheprow, Nicolas Arth, & Kristin McFarland; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Darrell Arth, of Glen Carbon, Illinois; and one sister, Colleen Voegele, of Highland, Illinois.

Milburn served in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict.

Milburn was a member of the American Legion Post #199 and Alton Eagles FOE 254.

He was also past director of the 63rd Infantry Division Association.

Milburn was also an avid bowler.

A private graveside service with military honors will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

The family request memorials to Vitas Hospice.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
