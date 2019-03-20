Obituary
Mildred Caldieraro


CALDIERARO

STAUNTON — Mildred "Millie" (Maskey) Caldieraro, 98, of Staunton, Illinois, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Heritage Health in Carlinville, Illinois. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, funeral services at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Staunton, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church of Staunton. To order flowers or leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
