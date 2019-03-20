CALDIERARO
STAUNTON — Mildred "Millie" (Maskey) Caldieraro, 98, of Staunton, Illinois, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Heritage Health in Carlinville, Illinois. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, funeral services at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Staunton, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church of Staunton.