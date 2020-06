GRANITE CITY — Mildred Maxine "Mickey" Hopkins, 79, of Granite City, Illinois, passed Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Public visitation at Tri-City Assembly of God Church, on Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. Service at 1 p.m.

Burial on later date at St. John Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.irwinchapel.com.