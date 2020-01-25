GODFREY — Mildred Jean Kirbach, 91, died at 9:26 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at her home.

Born July 8, 1928 in Michael, Illinois, she was the daughter of Joseph and Sadie (Hazelwonder) Roth. Mrs. Kirbach was a homemaker and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois. On May 6, 1947 she married Edmund Peter Kirbach in Michael. He preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2004.

Surviving are three daughters, Linda Summers of Godfrey, Carolyn Cox (Bill) of Godfrey, and Lois Kambarian (Virgil) of Granite City, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Brian and Tim Summers, Angie Simms, Donnie Cox, Adam Weaver, Beth Nevins and Joe Weaver; four step-grandchildren, Tanya Klein, Cheyanne Schmidt, Erik Kambarian, and Kristin Amos; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Roth of San Diego, Califronia; and three sisters, Melba Friedel of Bethalto, Illinois, Annie Retzer of Jerseyville, and Janet Klunk of Jerseyville.

Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a grandson, James Weaver; and three brothers.

A prayer service will begin at 5 p.m. followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

