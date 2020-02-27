CARROLLTON — Mildred Pauline Langer, 95, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born in Carrollton on Sept. 18, 1924, she was the daughter of the late George and Verna (Mitchell) Schroeder.

She married Donald Langer in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1967.

Surviving are her son, John Langer of Carrollton; a sister, Wilma Elliott of Brighton, Illinois; two nieces, Pam (husband Gordon) Young of Brighton, and Mary Langer of Richmond, Virginia; three nephews, Bill Elliott of Paris, Illinois, Matt Langer and Chris Langer.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers-in-law, Newt Elliott, and Dean Langer; and a sister-in-law, Ann Langer.

She was an accountant, teacher, musician and sometimes gardener. After high school she started her higher education at Schurtleff College for two years before working for C.J. Schlosser and Company full time until the early 60's. She graduated from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, with a BS in business education and started teaching in Carrollton in the fall of 1962. She taught for 26 years.

During that time she also was in charge of the Cooperative Education Program having students work in the community to get first hand work experience in many fields. During her summer break from teaching she worked for the company doing the annual school and municipal audits until that company changed hands.

As a musician, she played organ for the church services at the Carrollton United Methodist Church from 1941-2016. She played for many different singing groups as accompanist. Pauline also played for grade and high school music contests and countless weddings, and funerals.

She was a member of the Carrollton United Methodist Church, the BPW Delta Kappa Gamma chapter, served on the Carrollton Unit #1 Board of Education and served as President for a time.

She helped to start the Carrollton Shines initiative to beautify Carrollton.

Visitation will be from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Carrollton United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at the church at 3 p.m. that day.

Burial will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery. Donations may be made to: Carrollton United Methodist Church or a .

