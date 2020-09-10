Mildred Maxin

ROXANA — Mildred Ann Maxin, 97, went to be with the Lord, 8:48 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation of Alton, Illinois.

Born Jan. 19, 1923 in Bessemer, Michigan, she was the daughter of Adalard and Annie (Beauchamp) Parent.

She worked in the Bottle Packaging Division at Owens-IL Glass for 30 years before retiring. She then worked at "Taco Bell" and "Rally's".

On July 14, 1945 in Michigan, she married Clement Maxin. He died Jan. 2, 1970.

Surviving are three sons, Michael Maxin of Alton, Patrick (Sharon) Maxin of Navarre, Florida, and Dr. James Maxin of Shreveport, Louisiana; two daughters, Sharon Maxin of Roxana, Illinois, and Marcia Hoffman of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Her parents; husband; son, David Maxin; six brothers; and four sisters preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, Illinois. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the 5 A's Animal Shelter.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.