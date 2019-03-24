MILDRED STENGEL

GRANITE CITY — Mildred M. Stengel, 93 of Granite City, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Mildred was born on February 3, 1926 in Kanuga, West Virginia; the daughter of the late John and Nanny (Allen) Keel. Mildred was a dispatcher for Consolidating Forwarding Trucking and a member of Love Fellowship Outreach Mission Church, formerly Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Granite City. Mildred enjoyed her days going to church and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She will be remembered for the example she set for her family and all the special times they shared together.

Mildred is survived by and will be missed by her daughter; Carol McCoy of Granite City; son, Jon (Karen) Stengel of Greenville, IL; grandchildren, Scott McCoy, Kim Morris, Ronnie "Dutch" McCoy, Lisa Wojcik, John "J.R." McCoy, Robert Stengel, Aaron Stengel, Karissa Stengel, Gabrielle Stengel; 17 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Tester, Hattie Beacham, Dorothy Bailey; brother, Ronnie Perigen; aunt, Vernie Chalffin.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband; Erwin S. Stengel; son-in-law, Ronnie McCoy; sister, Bernice and her brother, Lonnie.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Mildred's life, services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Ware and Pastor Ed Saunders officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations are suggested to the family or the .