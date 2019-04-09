MILDRED STEWARD

GODFREY — Mildred R. Steward, 84, died at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Cedarhurst in Bethalto, Illinois.

Born Dec. 6, 1934 in Calhoun County, she was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Mielke) Weaver. She co-owned and operated Alton Bible and Book Store for 15 years and was a member of the Beltline Christian Center. On June 20, 1953 she married Samuel B. Steward in Jerseyville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2017.

Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, David and Tracy Steward of Bethalto, two grandchildren, Travis Steward and Jennifer Camerer, four great grandchildren, Alexis, Brianna, Sam, and Brooklyn, and one brother, Robert Weaver of Banks, Oregon.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Renae Michelle Steward, a son, Roger Steward, a brother, Howard Weaver, and three sisters, Dorothy Swearingin, Mary Werts, and Viola Randall.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12 at the Beltline Christian Center. Reverend Todd Shaw will officiate. Burial will be at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com