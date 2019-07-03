BAER
HIGHLAND — Minnie M. Baer,96 of Highland, Illinois, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home and from 8-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Home.