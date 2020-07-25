Misty Davis

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Misty "Sissy" Dawn Davis, 36, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on July 24, 1983, she was the daughter of Sherry L. (Smith) Davis of Wood River and the late Daniel Wayne Davis.

She attended Roxana High School and was a private housekeeper. She had a generous soul and a friend to all animals. She may not have fulfilled all her dreams, but she never stood in the way of other's aspirations.

Surviving are her mother; sons, Conner Lane and Trevor Davis; paternal grandmother, Katie Davis; brothers, Joseph (Kimberly) Meador of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Daniel "Boo" Davis of South Roxana, Illinois; sister, Brandy Davis of Wood River, Illinois; nephews, Dylan, Joey and Dawson; niece, Alexandra; and special aunt, Tina.

She was preceded in death by her father; and grandparents, James Davis, Donald and Margie Smith.

No services were scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.