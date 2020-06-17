Mitcheal Holder

JERSEYVILLE — Mitcheal Franklin Holder, 89, died at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on Aug. 27, 1930 in Ravenden, Arkansas, to Hosie and Frances Holder.

His marriage to Judith Mae Weiner took place on Sept. 30, 1950 at the Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois. He was a farmer, steel worker, loving husband and father. He also had the honor of being a big brother to nine others.

He had a love for hunting, gardening, and spent crafting baskets after cutting down trees to make the splints.

Survivors include his son, Steve and Vicki Holder of Jerseyville, Illinois; his daughter, Sherry and Dave Crotchett of Jerseyville; his grandchildren, Mark and Betsy Holder, Michele Pollard, Chad Crotchett, Seth and Erin Crotchett, Nathan Franke, and Bree Sehr; his great grandchildren, Stephanie and Dustin Holder, Anthony Davidson, Bailey Pollard, Joslyn Roady, Reese, Quincy, and Cade Crotchett; and his two brothers, Paul and Tom Holder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan Holder; three sisters, Agnes, Annette, and Margie; and four brothers, Bobby, Jerry, Dee, and Claude.

A private family graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jersey County Historical Society or the Jerseyville Public Library.

ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.