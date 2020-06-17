Mitcheal Holder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mitcheal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Mitcheal Franklin Holder, 89, died at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on Aug. 27, 1930 in Ravenden, Arkansas, to Hosie and Frances Holder.

His marriage to Judith Mae Weiner took place on Sept. 30, 1950 at the Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois. He was a farmer, steel worker, loving husband and father. He also had the honor of being a big brother to nine others.

He had a love for hunting, gardening, and spent crafting baskets after cutting down trees to make the splints.

Survivors include his son, Steve and Vicki Holder of Jerseyville, Illinois; his daughter, Sherry and Dave Crotchett of Jerseyville; his grandchildren, Mark and Betsy Holder, Michele Pollard, Chad Crotchett, Seth and Erin Crotchett, Nathan Franke, and Bree Sehr; his great grandchildren, Stephanie and Dustin Holder, Anthony Davidson, Bailey Pollard, Joslyn Roady, Reese, Quincy, and Cade Crotchett; and his two brothers, Paul and Tom Holder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan Holder; three sisters, Agnes, Annette, and Margie; and four brothers, Bobby, Jerry, Dee, and Claude.

A private family graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jersey County Historical Society or the Jerseyville Public Library.

ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved