GRANITE CITY — Mitzi L. Johnson Seabolt, 59, daughter of Shirley and the late Milton Johnson, departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:50 a.m. at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City, Illinois.

Walk through visitation will convene Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Harrison Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow at Upper Alton, Illinois, Cemetery.

On line registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.