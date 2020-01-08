Molly Tolle

Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Obituary
GODFREY — Elsa "Molly" Tolle, 92, died at 8:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Alhambra Care Center. Born March 7, 1927 in Fieldon, Illinois, she was the daughter of Fritz and Nora (Engle) Flunker.

On June 19, 1946 she married George W. Tolle in Alton, Illinois. They lived on Tolle Lane in Godfrey, Illinois, for many years. Mr. Tolle preceded her in death on May 5, 2009.

Surviving is a daughter, Shelia A. Cruthird of Grant Fork, Illinois; a son, Gregory Tolle (Darlene) of Brighton, Illinois; two grandchildren, Gregory Tolle (Debbie) and Jennifer Jeffries; and six great grandchildren, Mason, Chance, Joe, Daemon, Jared and John.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Paul Cruthird; and seven sisters, Freda Fritz, Ethal Schaake, Nora Davis, Eva Huber, Hilda Alben, Bertha Clowers, and Erma Flunker.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Richard McCreary will officiate.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the .

Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
