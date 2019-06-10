MONA WILSON

GODFREY — Mona Wilson, age 85, of Godfrey, Illinois, died peacefully at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born Nov. 25, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard and Mary (Penderry) Lanham. She married the late Edgar Wilson on Jan. 6, 1951 in Alton at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois.

Mona enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing and socializing with her many friends and was blessed with loving companionship.

She is survived by three children, Carol Wilson of Nevada, Denise Baldwin and her husband Keith, of Missouri, and Jerri Wilson of Washington; three grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Theodore Wardein of California, and a sister, Kathryn Ortiz of Iowa.

In addition to her husband, Edgar; she is preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Charles, John, and James Lanham; and two sisters, Barbara and Coralou Lanham.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation or services.

Memorials may be made by sharing acts of kindness to all and/or to BJC Hospice.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .