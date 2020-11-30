1/1
Monique Seago
JERSEY COUNTY — Monique Seago, age 57, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her cabin in Nutwood, enjoying her time with her family.

She was born August 17, 1963, in Alton, the daughter of Terry D. and Sharon L. (Church) Carmean. She married Joseph Seago on March 25, 1992 in Dunns River falls, Jamaica and he survives.

Monique had worked for the Suburban Journals, WBGZ, and the Alton Telegraph. She loved boating and fishing. Monique's greatest joy was spending time at her cabin in Nutwood.

In addition to her husband, Joe; she is survived by her parents, Terry and Sharon Carmean of Godfrey; a grandmother, Patricia Church of Alton; her siblings and their spouses, Reba Tuetken of San Diego, California, Tony and Cortne Carmean of Carlsbad, California, Tom and Susan Seago of Alton, Tim Seago of Baltimore, Jim Seago of Alton, and Mindy Shine of Mount Carmel; several nieces and nephews, Alyssa Tuetken, Adam Tuetken, Jacob Carmean, Lauren Carmean, Billy Seago, Jackie Seago, Keila Seago, Mindy Seago, James Seago, Jesse Shine, Mason Shine, Eddie Shine, and Mike Shine; her beloved pets, Kenzie and Mia; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Emory and Vashtie Church; grandparents, John William Church and Russell and Florence (Carmean) Davis; two brothers-in-law, Jeff Tuetken and Mike Shine; and a sister-in-law, Linda (Macias) Seago.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Memories & Condolences

November 30, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy to Joe , the Seago and Carmean families. We have many fond memories of Monique, especially her friendship with Connie and Diane when they were in Alton High. May Monique Rest In Peace.
Buck and Jean Hord
Friend
November 29, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Monique's passing and hope for peace for Joe and Monique's family.
Lori Belknap
Friend
