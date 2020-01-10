EAST ALTON — On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 Mont passed away peacefully in his sleep at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois, with me by his side. He is whole again. He can see!!! Mont and I met 35 years ago. We became best friends almost 20 years ago and we've been married nearly 6 years and Man oh Man what a ride it's been. He kept me on my toes…we could never stay mad at each other…he was a teddy bear…He was extraordinaire; he was the love of my life.

Music was a big part of his life and he was a loyal Jeopardy fan. He would always be in front of the television (well mostly, it kind of depended on whether or not he was partaking in a drink or 10) promptly at 4:30 p.m.. He would watch all week, Monday through Friday and at most, he would only miss four to five questions for the whole week.

Before I settled him down, lol…you could see him walking to his favorite watering holes with companion Sherlock…to say he lived his life his way would be an understatement. He was diagnosed at the age of 7 with Stargardt Disease aka Macular Degeneration. He refused to let that define who he was. He graduated high school and joined the Navy. Upon his return home he became a Union Pipefitter. Even with his vision he performed his job for many years, however, he retired early due to the progression of the disease. He had NO PROBLEM, living the retired life…he is going to be missed madly.

Surviving Mont is his wife, Cathy Corby; her son Dave Corby; daughter and son-in-law, Brook Davis and Brian Hackmann; his children, Flea and Lisa Bodine; daughter, Traci Bodine Walker; and his grandchildren, Eli, Star, Emily, Dakotah, Mary, Faith, Dominic; also his buddy and great grandson, Aydenn.

Aydenn loved playing with grandpa's talking watch and those really cool magnifying glasses. Grandpa enjoyed his visits. Mont also had three nieces, Ann, Brigit and Ashley as well as a nephew, Alex.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Mont E. Bodine II and Juanita Bodine; a brother, Tim Bodine; and his loyal companion, Sherlock.

Let's rejoice that Mont is whole again…no longer tired and mostly HE CAN SEE. He would always tell me that I was beautiful and I would respond "well, you say that but baby you're blind" and we would just laugh. I'm sure he will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at 2nd Chances Community Church in Godfrey, Illinois, followed by burial at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Pastor Jim Kiel will officiate. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.