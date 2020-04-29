KEMPER — Morris Elliott, 90 of Kemper, Illinois, passed away at 8:46 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 20, 1930 to the late Monroe and Eula Elliott.

Morris married Doris Elliott on March 4, 1951. She survives.

He served our country during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 in the United States Army. Morris was a lifelong farmer on his multigenerational farm. He was a true gentleman and enjoyed a full and fruitful life on the farm. He was a lifelong member of the Kemper Baptist Church, an avid hunter, especially pheasants, and loved all things pheasant when his hunting days were over.

Morris is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Diana (Randy) Martin of Springfield, Illinois; sons, David (Debra) Elliott of Medora, Illinois, Mark Elliott of Jerseyville, Illinois, Andrew Elliott of Wyoming, and Robert (Brittanee Buchanan) of Medora; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews who will deeply miss him.

Burial in Kemper Cemetery and a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St Judes or .

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.