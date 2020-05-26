ALTON — Nancee J. McNamara, 81, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 19, 1939, in Alton, the daughter of Raymond and Lucy Jane (Dalton) Needham. Nancee married Jack McNamara in 1961, and he preceded her in death. Nancee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a loyal employee of the Alton Telegraph in classified advertising sales for 45 years. After retirement, Nancee enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She remained especially close with her former Alton Telegraph colleagues, who called themselves "The Paper Dolls." Survivors include two children, Michael (Rachel) McNamara Sr. of Vero Beach, Florida, and Jill (Will) Craigie of Salem, Oregon; four grandchildren, Michael McNamara Jr., Meghan McNamara, Mackenzie (Travis) Morgan and Morgan McNamara. Along with her husband; she is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Terry Needham, Karen Schelm and Bobby Needham. Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded. A private service will be held Thursday, May 28, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. Inurnment to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials can be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.