GODFREY — Nancee Louise Vine, 88, passed away at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at United Methodist Village.

She was born on July 16, 1931 in Alton, Illinois a daughter of Paul and Gladys (Wentz) Vine.

Nancee was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alton. She was very active at the Alton Little Theaters where she volunteered and was a past president. She volunteered at the Great Rivers Museum for many years and worked with the Arthritis Foundation, BJC Hospice, and the American Red Cross as part of the disaster relief crew.

She is survived her sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Thomas Russell of Lake City, Colorado.

Nancee was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Gladys.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 1:30 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel (United Methodist Village Chapel), with Janet Riley officiating.

Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded.

Burial will take place at a later date at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be given to the Alton Little Theater or a .

