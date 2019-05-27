NANCEY BLACKBURN

ALTON — Nancey Carla Blackburn, 73, passed away 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Mt. Vernon on Sept. 21, 1945, she was the daughter of Carl and Cordia (Dill) Francis.

Nancey had been a clerk for the Hopedale Medical Clinic.

On Sept. 1, 1963 in Fairfield, she married Rev. Harold "Dean" Blackburn. He survives.

Surviving also are a son, John Marc Blackburn of Herrin, Illinois; daughter, Angela (David) Sarandis of Alton, Illinois; grandchildren, Conner and Nolan McLaughlin; step grandchildren, Chris Sarandis, John (Kaitlin) Sarandis; step great grandson Derek Sarandis; brothers, J. Mark Francis of Fairfield, Illinois, Rolland Meinholtz of Missoula, Montana; and sister, Harriet Galloway of Sesser, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31 at the First United Methodist Church in East Alton, Illinois. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate.

Interment will be in Shrewsbury Cemetery in Mill Shoals, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in East Alton or Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.