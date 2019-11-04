GODFREY — Nancy J. Allsman, 84, passed away at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys (Napp) Hasler.

She married Larry Allsman May 28, 1959, in Alton, and he survives. Other survivors include three daughters, Paula (Mark) Mathews, of Godfrey, Illinois, Lori Rodgers, of Godfrey, Kristie Allsman, of Godfrey; six grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Arnold, Ryan (Abby) Allsman, Sarah Mathews, David Rodgers, Daniel Mathews and Skylynn Rae; five great grandchildren; and, many other extended family and friends.

Nancy was employed as a baker at Schnucks for many years prior to her retirement. She loved to spend time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jenna Mathews; and, a sister, Paulette Beaulac.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to .

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.