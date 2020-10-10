Nancy Bennett

EAST ALTON — Nancy L. Bennett went peacefully to be with the Lord at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at home in the loving arms of her husband, friend, and faithful caregiver through her two and a half year battle with ALS.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1946 the daughter of Vernon and Agnes (Pavlik) Oehler.

She was raised in Bethalto, Illinois, and graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 1964. She obtained her B.S. in Education from Eastern Illinois University. She then obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville.

She was an English teacher and District Media Specialist with the Bunker Hill School District for 28 years and retired in 2005 with 35 years of dedicated service in education.

Nancy married Charles E. "Chuck" Bennett on July 12, 1966. He survives.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck of East Alton, Illinois; a sister, Carol (Terry) Deist of Alton, Illinois; a brother, Jim (Donna) Oehler of Dorsey, Illinois; a son, Jason (Patricia) Hanks of South Roxana, Illlinois; grandchildren, Brianna (Matt) Brady and Brandon and Brent Hanks; great grandchildren, Phoenix and Rhys Brady; a nephew, Darren Deist of St. Louis, Missouri; nieces, Lindsey Deist of Pocahontas, Illinois, Alicia (Andy) Dreith, Stacie (Jesse) Taylor, Brittany and Tara Oehler; and her best friend from college, Rae Fran Gusewelle.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded.

In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto with Pastor Kale officiating.

Masks will be required and please maintain social distancing.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran School or to the Bunker Hill School Library.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.