Nancy Brown

GODFREY — Nancy J. Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at her home in Godfrey, Illinois, with family by her side.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 27, 1937 and was the daughter of Warren and Marjorie Brown. She was married for 63 years to C. Dean Brown, and he survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an older sister, Carol Mullen.

She is survived by a younger brother, William Brown of The Villages, Florida; also two daughters, Dr. Nadean Brown and her husband Dr. Tom Glazer of Davis, California, and Linda Wooten and her husband Terry Wooten of Godfrey.

She graduated from Fenger High School with honors in Chicago, Illinois, and attended Blackburn College where she met her husband. After her husband's discharge from the U.S. Army they returned to Godfrey.

She became the first Secretary of the Alton Square Mall where she worked for many years. She later became Secretary for the Twin Rivers Growth Association. She was very active in her church and held several positions there and was active in the church quilting group. She also enjoyed traveling and accompanying her husband during his employment. They spent time in South America, Canada and Alaska as well as other locations.

When her husband retired she greatly enjoyed spending each winter at their rental home in Florida. She was an avid fisherman and looked forward to each time they could fish together.

Her other interests were gardening and taking care of their home.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or BJC Hospice.

