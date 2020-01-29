BETHALTO — Nancy "Nana" Kaye Dallas, 77, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away surrounded by her loved ones Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born Aug. 25, 1942 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Francis Crivello and Grace (Coontz) Garrett.

On May 17, 1997, she and Larry E. Dallas were married in East Alton, Illinois. He survives in Bethalto.

Nancy had worked as a bookkeeper for many years with B&R Body Shop, Restoration Body Shop, Hoefert Dodge, Wells Tire and Owens Illinois Glassworks and retired as an executive assistant for Creve Coeur Mortgage. She was a volunteer extraordinaire and very active locally with many clubs and organizations as well as at her snowbird home in Florida. She was the life of any party and loved to have a good time with family and friends. Her greatest love was being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband, Larry, she is survived by two sons, Richard (Patty Lehr) Wooley of East Alton, and Roger (Dee) Wooley of Holiday Shores, Illinois; a daughter, Addie (Ryan) Hebard of East Galesburg, Illinois; a step-daughter, Diane (Mike) Schuette of East Alton; a step-son, Patrick Ruby of East Alton; 11 grandchildren, Tatum (Justin) Darr, Krysta (Nic) Yates, Ricky (Brianna) Wooley, Janell (Gerald) Santiago, Jill (John) Gonzalez, Kara (Tim Luca) Buttry, Nick (Brittany) Wooley, Ava Hebard, Ella Hebard, Ryan (Annie) Schuette, Megan (Justin) Heston; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marsha and Marilee Crivello of Seattle, Washington; a brother, Michael Crivello of Houston, Texas; and a step-brother, Larry (Mary) Garrett of Elmwood, Illinois.

Besides her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ronald Garrett; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Wooley.

Memorial visitation will be from noon until time of memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Paynic Home for Funerals. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to the .

