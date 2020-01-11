CARROLLTON — Nancy Lou Flatt, 81, died unexpectedly at 10:51 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at her home in Carrollton, Illinois.

She was born on June 9, 1938 in Greenup, Illinois, one of three daughters born to the late Don and Wilda (Phillipi) Reynolds.

Nancy spent her early childhood years in Greenup prior to her family moving to Roxana, Illinois, when Nancy was a teenager, where she graduated with the Class of 1956 from Roxana High School.

She married Ronald Beachum in Feb of 1962 and together they shared in the joys of raising their daughter and 28 years of marriage prior to his death on Sept. 20, 1990.

Nancy dedicated 31 years of service to the Roxana Community School District, where she retired as Attendance Secretary at Roxana High School. Throughout her career she made many lasting friendships and garnered much respect from her students as well.

She later married Robert Flatt in April of 1993 and the two enjoyed traveling together and wintering in Florida. In 2000 they relocated from Roxana to Carrollton, where Nancy was a loyal and active member of the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.

She was an avid reader and her love of shopping was second to none. Whether simply grocery shopping, or for a special occasion, she relished in shopping of any kind.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Flatt of Carrollton; a daughter and son in-law, Rhonda and Chuck Essen of Alton, Illinois; two step sons, Joseph and Sheri Flatt of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Shaun Flatt and his companion, Amie Downing of East Alton; five grandchildren; as well as two sisters and brothers in-law, Sandra and Leroy Johnson of Dorsey, Illinois, and Deborah and Roger Black of Casey, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Wild Reynolds; and her first husband, Ronald Beachum.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Carrollton Food Pantry or to the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.