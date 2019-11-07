EDWARDSVILLE — Nancy L. Gilmore, age 65, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Nancy was born on Sept. 8, 1954, in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Jeannette (Straka) Hoedebecke of Edwardsville and the late Clifford Edward Hoedebecke.

Nancy married James E. Gilmore on Jan. 12, 1973, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Granite City. James preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2016.

Nancy, is survived by two daughters, Jessica Schlechte and husband Jason of Marine, Illinois and Kara Olsen and husband Robert of St. Louis, Missouri; four grandchildren, Isaiah and Emma Schlechte, and Francesca and Colette Olsen; two brothers, Mark Hoedebecke and wife Jan of Galena, Illinois, and Ken Hoedebecke and wife Marjorie of Charleston, Illinois; and one sister Maureen Worthen and husband Cory of Edwardsville.

Besides her father, and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford William Hoedebecke. She adored her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov, 12, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, with Rev. Robert J. Jallas officiating.

A private burial will follow at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or ALS Association. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.