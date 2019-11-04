LITCHFIELD — On Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 7:03 a.m., unexpectedly, our beloved Nancy Kay (Fritz) Jackson, 70, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour.

She was born on Feb. 18, 1949, in Alton, Illinois, and was the second child born to Dellon William and Mildred Irene (Gowin) Fritz.

She was raised in Jerseyville, Illinois, and graduated in 1967 from Jersey Community High School, and was particularly proud of her "Girls of 1967," of which she enjoyed many wonderful times, and attained so many special memories. After graduating, she went on to Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where she earned her B.S. in Nutritional Science.

For over 30 years, Nancy was employed with St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois, where she retired in 2004, as a Dietary Supervisor.

Nancy was a devoted Christian, and was a member of the Word and Spirit Family Church in Alton, Illinois. Meticulous in appearance and action, Nancy possessed strong organizational skills. Many of her family members and friends were the benefactors of her amazing talent. She enjoyed sewing, spending time with her family and, most importantly, living her life helping others in any way, and always striving to be a positive example of Christ's love.

She married the love of her life, William Jackson on Dec. 28, 1974, at the First Baptist Church in Litchfield, and although more time would have been readily accepted, with God's grace, they were blessed with nearly 45 years of a wonderful marriage.

Surviving are her husband, Bill Jackson, of Litchfield; a brother and sister in-law, Gerald and Elizabeth Fritz, of Jerseyville; and, sister and brother in-law, Jennifer and Rev. David Prosser, of Alton; three sisters-in-law and a brother in-law, Carla and Robby Robinson of Simi Valley, California, Marsha Jackson, of Litchfield, Linda Jackson, of Carlinville, Illinois; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Juanita Jackson; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rose Ann and Russell Taylor; and, two brothers-in-law, Dean Jackson and James Jackson.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home, in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. Her brother-in-law, Rev. David Prosser, will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Word and Spirit Family Church in Alton.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.