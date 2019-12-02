BETHALTO — Nancy Johnson, 97, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Integrity of Godfrey, Illinois.

She was born on Oct. 14, 1922 in Advance, Missouri, the daughter of Joe and Lillie (Smith) Layton.

Nancy married Albert E. Johnson on Dec. 4, 1950 in East Prairie, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2001.

She was a member of The River Church and where she love to attend church. She also loved listening to the radio, fishing, planting flowers, and most of all loved playing with her granddaughters and great grandson.

Nancy is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Harold and Betty Dristell of Cottage Hills; two granddaughters, and their spouse, Sandy (John) DePauw of Alton, Linda (Steven) Spencer of Cottage Hills, Illinois; one great-grandson, Jeremy Snider of Wood River, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by four brothers, Floyd, Richard, Ralph and Lester.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, with Rev. Ricky Hayes officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to New Fellowship Church or the 5A's.