NANCY MAHER

BUNKER HILL — Nancy L. Maher, 59, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Born in Wood River on Aug. 16, 1959, she ws the daughter of Jon Laverne and Ola Martine (Brewer) Kelley.

A homemaker, Nancy enjoyed going to concerts and watching her favorite basketball player, Steph Curry play for the Golden State Warriors.

She is survived by sons, Shawn (Katie) Kelley of Roxana, Illinois, John Kelley of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Larry Maher of Hillsboro, Illinois, Brock Maher of Godfrey, Illinois; grandchildren, Trey Kelley, Ethan Johnson, Brayden Kelley, Jordan Kelley, Trevor Cox and Hayleigh Maher; sisters, Bette Stanley of South Roxana, Terry (Theodore) Tanner of Godfrey; several nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death were her paretns; and three sisters, Janette Kelley, Janice Kelley and Patricia Ann Kelley.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Joe Dunnagan will officiate.

Memorials are being accepted by the family in care of expenses.