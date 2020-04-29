MORO — Nancy Lee Paul, 85, died at 12:40 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 5, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Andrew Strahan and Bessie (Emery) Laslie Strahan.

She was head of accounts receivable at PV Mill in Alton and later for Con Agra in St. Louis, Missouri, retiring after 26 years of service. On May 5, 1967 in Alton she married John Phillip Paul Sr. and he preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1996.

Surviving are three daughters, Laura Krawczak (Chris) of Moro, Illinois, Kimberly Hartnett of Sunset Hills, Missouri, and Holly (Ruth) Cocco (Brian) of Boulder, Colorado; two step-children, John Paul Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri, and Georgeanne Crivello Paul of Helena, Montana; also 16 grandchildren, Jacob Stemm, Joseph Stemm, Jessica Tanney (Michael), Jonathan Stemm, Sarah Birmingham, Mathew Birmingham, Patrick Hartnett, Katie Hazelwonder, Bradley Hazelwonder, Todd Oswald, Andrew Oswald, Kathy Grote, Troy Paul, Christopher Paul, Allison Dale and Mia Crivillo.

Besides her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by one son, Earl Bradley Hazelwonder; three brothers; and four sisters.

A drive thru visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Please enter the funeral home parking lot via Rozier Street and proceed under the new carport. The family will be inside our building, on your driver side, so you will be able to wave, throw a flower, or show a sign as you proceed past them and exit onto State Street. Private graveside services will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Covid- 19 Relief Fund through Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

