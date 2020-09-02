1/
Nancy Schwarm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WOOD RIVER — Nancy Ruth Schwarm, 85, passed away 7:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

Born March 12, 1935 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Benjamin Otto and Ruth Leona (Webb) Schwarm.

Nancy was an assistant in several law enforcement agency including the F.B.I. and in Albequerque, New Mexico. She also served as a dental assistant in Wood River.

She is survived by two sisters, Irene Rose of Wood River and Mary E. Wright in Bossier City, LA; and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents; brother, Leroy Schwarm; and sister, Jean Schwarm preceded in death.

Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved