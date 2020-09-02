Nancy Schwarm

WOOD RIVER — Nancy Ruth Schwarm, 85, passed away 7:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

Born March 12, 1935 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Benjamin Otto and Ruth Leona (Webb) Schwarm.

Nancy was an assistant in several law enforcement agency including the F.B.I. and in Albequerque, New Mexico. She also served as a dental assistant in Wood River.

She is survived by two sisters, Irene Rose of Wood River and Mary E. Wright in Bossier City, LA; and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents; brother, Leroy Schwarm; and sister, Jean Schwarm preceded in death.

Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of services.