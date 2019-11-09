ALTON — Nancy Edgell Smith, 74, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Alton, Illinois. Born Feb. 10, 1945 in Alton, she was the daughter of Clarence and Mary Jane (Smith) Edgell.

She graduated from Alton Senior High School. Nancy worked over 10 years at Owens-Illinois Glass and retired from RF Technologies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill Edgell.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years Jim Smith; son Brad Saylor (Peggy) of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick) Inzerillo of Chicago, and Ryan of San Francisco, California; her brother Col. Robert E. Edgell, USAF (Jaydee); many nieces, nephews and lifelong close friends.

She treasured her family and friends and embraced every moment with them. A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .