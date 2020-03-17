JERSEYVILLE — Nancy Ann (Nash) Steward, 83, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born on Nov. 30, 1936 in Salem, Missouri, to Denver P. and Ruth Alice (Bradley) Nash. She was a homemaker and a member of Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Jerry) Lang, Danny Steward, and Randolph Steward; her grandchildren; her siblings, Carol Ehlers, Jack (Kay) Nash, Della Sharon Feltenstein, and Lydia Karen Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Bonnie Dilks and Sandra June Nash; and infant sister, Eileen Ruth Nash.

Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Alexander Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Clyde Shaw will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.